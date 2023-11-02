Neither a temporary stay center for immigrants (CETI), nor a temporary reception camp for illegal immigrants. The Cartagena Futuro association, supported by hundreds of Cartagena residents, again rejected this Thursday any new facility for humanitarian assistance to immigrants. He did so at the door of the Murcia Regional Assembly demanding “more investments and fewer impositions” for the comprehensive development of the municipality.

«It doesn’t matter what name they use to try to hide the magnitude of the situation. We all know that in Cartagena what is temporary becomes eternal,” said the president of Cartagena Futuro, Ana Cristina Martínez. She recalled that the municipality already has a temporary care center for foreigners (CATE), as “the supportive people that we are, but Cartagena cannot be the only municipality of the 45 in the Region that takes charge of a national and European problem.” .

Neighbors from the urbanizations closest to the temporary camp of the Naval Hospital, as well as from the entire municipality, supported the second mobilization called by the association belonging to the provinsionalist movement.

“We don’t want them to invade one of the most peaceful and recreational areas of the city,” explained María Dolores Bernal, a resident of the El Rosalar urbanization. Her street neighbor, Ana Giménez, pointed out the “insecurity” and “uncertainty” that the camp generates. «We are not opposed to these people receiving humanitarian assistance, but at what cost? Do we know the budget? What are they going to do all day roaming freely through Tentegorra and the surrounding neighborhoods? “We don’t know anything and we neighbors should be the first to be informed.”

Public residence in the Naval



The neighbors oppose the CETI and demand the recovery of the old Naval Hospital as a public health center. The Plenary unanimously approved its recovery as a public nursing home.

In this regard, the first mayor, Noelia Arroyo, pointed out that she hopes that the Ministry will provide her with the information in a timely manner to “establish the necessary devices.”

Technicians from the Ministry and the NGO Accem were working this Thursday morning on the parking esplanade where the tents and containers will be installed to serve the 600 immigrants arriving from the Canary Islands.