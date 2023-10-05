Austrian actor Christoph Waltz He was born on October 4, 1956 and, currently, is one of the most recognized in the Hollywood industry; In his career he has won 2 Oscars, 2 Golden Globes, 2 BAFTAs, among other recognitions, for his work in films such as ‘Inglorious Bastards’ (2009) and ‘Django Unchained’ (2012), both directed by Quentin Tarantinoin which he played Colonel Hans Landa and Dr. King Schultz, respectively.

And, to celebrate his 67th birthday, we put together a list of his best films taking into account the score they were given on specialized portals such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Do you agree with this ranking?

These are the 10 best films by Christoph Waltz, according to critics

10. ‘Water for elephants’ (Francis Lawrence, 2011)

IMDb: 6.9 / Rotten Tomatoes: 60%

Waltz stars in ‘Water for Elephants’ alongside Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson. Here he plays August Rosenbluth, husband of Marlena (Witherspoon’s character).

Synopsis: “At the time of the Great Depression, Jacob, a young veterinary student of Polish origin, decides to leave his studies after the death of his parents in an accident. After wandering and stowing away on a train, Jacob then begins to work at the Benzini brothers’ circus as a veterinarian. The young man falls in love with Marlena, an Amazon who is married to August, the owner of the circus, a man as charismatic as he is twisted.”

9. ‘Muppets 2: Most Wanted’ (James Bobin, 2014)

IMDb: 6.4 / Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

In this feature film, Waltz was offered the role of Jean Pierre Napoleon, which was finally played by Ty Burrell due to his busy schedule, so he could only have a cameo.

Synopsis: “The Muppet gang goes on tour around the world, filling the best venues in European capitals such as Berlin, Madrid or London. But the chaos does not abandon them even abroad, as they find themselves involuntarily caught in an international intrigue led by Constantine, the world’s biggest criminal and the spitting image of Kermit the Frog.”

8. ‘Big Eyes’ (Tim Burton, 2014)

IMDb: 7 / Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

In this drama focused on the life of the painter Margaret Keane, the Austrian actor plays Walter, husband of the protagonist, and whose paintings he signed as his own.

Synopsis: “Story of Margaret and Walter Keane when in the 50s and 60s of the last century they had great success with paintings depicting children with big eyes. Its author was Margaret; However, it was her husband who signed them because they worked better at the marketing level.”

7. ‘The French Chronicle’ (Wes Anderson, 2021)

IMDb: 7.1 / Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

Although Waltz is not one of the main actors here, ‘The French Dispatch’, due to its name in English, is one of the films best rated by critics.

Synopsis: “A love letter to the world of journalism, set in the editorial office of an American newspaper in a fictional French city of the 20th century, with 3 interconnected stories.”

6. ‘Do you know who’s coming?’ (Roman Polanski, 2011)

IMDb: 7.1 / Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

This black comedy film stars Waltz along with Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster and John C Reilly. ‘Carnage’, as is its original name, is considered one of Polanski’s best films.

Synopsis: “Two pairs of parents meet to discuss an unpleasant fight between their children, but their civil discussion soon ends in finger-pointing, name-calling, and tantrums.”

5. ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ (Robert Rodríguez, 2019)

IMDb: 7.3 / Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

In this remake of the 1993 anime of the same name, which is produced by James Cameron, Waltz plays Dr. Dyson Ido, a scientist and doctor who seeks to protect the protagonist.

Synopsis: “In 2563, three hundred years after the Fall, Dr. Dyson Ido finds the head of a cyborg among the scrap metal. Although most of his cyberbody is gone, his fully human brain is miraculously intact.”

4. ‘007: No Time to Die’ (Cary Joji Fukunaga, 2021)

IMDb: 7.3 / Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

As it could not be otherwise, here Waltz also plays a villain; This time he is Ernst Stavro Blofeld, former head of Specter and who is in the custody of MI6 after being captured.

Synopsis: “Legendary spy James Bond has left active duty. His peace is short-lived, as his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA appears asking for help, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

3. ‘Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro’ (Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, 2022)

IMDb: 7.6 / Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

In this film, which is made in stop-motion, Christoph Waltz lends his voice to Count Volpe. Here he shares a cast with Gregory Mann, David Bradley, Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, among others.

Synopsis: “Carpenter Gepetto (David Bradley) lives completely alone and isolated in 1930s Italy, while fascism grows around him. Tired of this situation, he decides to change it himself and create a wooden son that he will call Pinocchio (Gregory Mann). One night, thanks to a little magic, the wooden doll comes to life and fulfills all of Gepetto’s dreams of having a little son.”

2. ‘Inglourious Basterds’ (Quentin Tarantino, 2009)

IMDb: 8.4 / Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

This is, without a doubt, the film that launched Waltz to stardom and with which he became internationally known. His outstanding role as Colonel Hans Landa earned him various awards such as the Oscar, the Golden Globe, a BAFTA, among others, in the category of best supporting actor.

Synopsis: “World War II, France, Shosanna witnesses the execution of her family by order of Nazi Colonel Hans Landa. She flees to Paris and adopts a new identity as a cinema owner. While Lieutenant Aldo Raine trains a group of Jewish soldiers. Raine’s men and a German actress who is a double agent must carry out a mission that will bring down the leaders of the Third Reich. Fate wants them all to find themselves under the marquee of a cinema where Shosanna is waiting to take revenge.”

1. ‘Django Unchained’ (Quentin Tarantino, 2012)

IMDb: 8.5 / Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Once again, world recognition came to Waltz from Tarantino; this time to play Dr. King Schultz, who is, strangely, not a villain. With this role he once again won the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA, also as best supporting actor.

Synopsis: “A former slave joins forces with a German bounty hunter, who frees him and helps hunt down the South’s most wanted criminals, all in the hopes of finding his long-lost wife.”