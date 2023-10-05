Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 is increasingly demanding and the participants do their best to get the highest score possible to reach the long-awaited grand finale. In this new episode, the celebrities will have to work as a team in a real kitchen; for this, the judges gave them this organizational challenge so that everyone can overcome this complicated test. Follow all the details of chapter 117 LIVE on La República Entertainment.

'Masterchef Celebrity' Colombia 2023 LIVE: follow TODAY's program Natalia concentrated in the kitchen Natalia is the participant with the lowest score of all, so she tries her best. Photo: RCN. Jorge Rausch supervises everything Judge and chef Jorge Rausch is in charge of supervising all the challenge processes for the participants. Photo: RCN. Celebrities cross the labyrinth Participants will cross a maze to find the name of the dish they will have to cook from the entire 5-course menu. Photo: RCN. How are the scores on 'Masterchef Celebrity'? -Nela (9 points) -Expensive (8 points) -Adrian (7 points) -Daniela (6 points) -Cream (5 points). What will they cook tonight? The chefs explained that on this occasion everyone will make a 5-course menu. Each celebrity will make a dish of each time. Photo: RCN. The program started 'Masterchef Celebrity' has started and tonight the famous semi-finalists will have to cook in a real kitchen, to do so, they will have to work as a team. Photo: RCN. Who are the judges of 'Masterchef Celebrity'? -Chris Carpentier -Jorge Rausch -Nicolás de Zubiría. What is the prize for 'Masterchef Celebrity 'Colombia 2023'? The famous person who is established as the winner of the 'Masterchef Celebrity' Colombia 2023 program will have the joy of winning the sum of 200 million pesos. On which channel to watch 'Masterchef Celebrity'? The cooking reality show that brings together Colombian celebrities is broadcast only on the RCN signal, a television network in that country. Photo: RCN.

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: schedules

All episodes of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 are broadcast at 8.00 pm (Colombia time). If you are in other countries, you can connect at the following times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: what happened in yesterday’s episode?

In the previous chapter of ‘Masterchef Celebirty’, the celebrities had to overcome the challenge imposed by the judges to get the highest score of the night. Thus, the one with the fewest points must leave the program forever.

