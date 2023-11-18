Antonio López-Istúriz (Pamplona, ​​1970) has been working tirelessly since last October 7, when 1,200 people were murdered by Hamas in Israel and another 240 ended up kidnapped. The Popular Party politician and president of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Israel recently met in Brussels with the Hebrew Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, and, in his interventions before the plenary session, he stressed the “brutality and cruelty” of the attacks by the Islamist movement Hamas. This does not make him lose sight of the suffering of the Palestinian people, who the terrorist group uses as a “human shield.” “We must do everything in our power to try to help resolve the conflict,” a process in which, he says, the European Union can play an important role.

– On October 19, the European Parliament condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas, vindicated Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law and called for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

– While the European Council – as always in the face of a crisis – was slow to reach an agreement, some of us in the European Parliament were aware that we had to take the lead in establishing a common position. The negotiation was not easy, but we understood that we had to give a clear signal of unity with a condemnation of Hamas’ attacks and the recognition of Israel’s right to defend itself. All this, without ignoring the possible consequences on Palestinian civilians, who are being used as human shields by Hamas and who are suffering during this war.

– How important is this resolution?

– I think it is a very good basis and it is the first document that talks about “humanitarian pauses”, which are now used by all governments and actors. The ceasefire caused enormous division. Breaks are not the best. Obviously, we all want this to end as soon as possible, but in the meantime we must do everything in our power to try to help resolve the conflict.

Accusations against Europe



– Some have accused the EU of having double standards in this conflict compared to its response to the war in Ukraine.

– I wouldn’t say that the reaction in the Ukrainian war was so quick or clear at the beginning. I think that, once again, Parliament was clearer than the Council and that European society showed more reaction than the governments themselves. That’s why I don’t see that double standard, in the sense that the reaction then wasn’t immediate either.

– It is difficult to get twenty-seven Member States to agree.

– It’s nothing new. That is to say, every time there is a crisis in the EU, whatever its nature, the initial image is of divided governments: the covid crisis, the ‘hawks’ and the ‘doves’… Then comes the unit. It’s always the same. Europe is forged in every crisis.

– When a month has passed since the start of the war with more than 12,000 civilians dead in Gaza, one million displaced… What can the international community do to ensure that Israel complies with international law?

– I am convinced that the Israeli Army is not dedicated to raping, killing pregnant women…. Another thing is the action of the bombs, which are falling indiscriminately and which also affect civilians. It is very difficult to make comparisons of who is better or worse, but it is clear that Israel is a democracy and, as a good democracy, the current Government will have to provide many answers to questions that have remained in the air during this war situation. But the cruelty, the brutality of Hamas’ attacks… We cannot allow it to happen again.

– The leaders of the Twenty-Seven have expressed their intention to hold a peace conference “as soon as possible.” Do you think it is possible for the two parties to sit down and negotiate?

– It is necessary for the EU to offer itself. Now, to sit at a table you have to have things well prepared. We will have to come to the table not with half measures, but with an ambitious program that binds the parties. And there must be an independent country at the table that functions as a mediator.

– Do you think the two-state solution is viable in practice?

– I don’t know, but it is imposed once again as a very valid criterion and I think it will be part of the negotiating elements that the EU will introduce. At the moment there are diplomatic teams – European and American – working against the clock in the subsequent scenario because it is clear to everyone that we cannot return to the situation that existed before the war. The Oslo agreements were not being put into practice and a long-term solution must be implemented immediately.