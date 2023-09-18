Ana María Serrano Céspedesan 18-year-old Colombian girl, was murdered on September 12 inside her home in Mexico. The medical student, daughter of the lawyer María Ximena Céspedes, was a victim of feminicideaccording to Céspedes and José Manuel Restrepo, former minister of Colombia and uncle of the deceased.

“NEVER EVER!! I thought I could be so close to an act as brutal as it is despicable than a FEMICIDE. Today with the pain in my soul and heart I cannot accept staying silent while these types of acts continue with impunity anywhere in the world . It happened on this occasion to my niece Ana María Serrano Céspedes in Mexicoand the only thing we want is #JusticiaParaAnaMaria #NiUnaMas” (sic and capital letters), Restrepo noted on his ‘X’ account, formerly Twitter.

Then, in the midst of the impact of the news, it gained echo the video that María Ximena Céspedes, mother of the minor, had published minutes before.

In the recording, the harsh account of what happened, a cry for justice and the call for the danger of the integrity of his family.

‘We fear for our integrity’

María Ximena Céspedes, mother of Ana María Serrano. Photo: Instagram of María Ximena Céspedes

“My daughter, Ana María Serrano Céspedes, was the victim of a femicide allegedly by her ex-boyfriend on September 12, 2023 in our house“, says the President of the Internal Communication Committee of Coparmex in a video shared on her social networks.

“I was barely 18 years old and had a whole life ahead of me. “Her dream was to be a cardiologist, so with a lot of effort she managed to start studying medicine just two months ago.”says Ana María Serrano’s mother.

“Ana María was a girl, in every sense of the word, wonderful. She touched every heart she came across. Witness to this are the hundreds of people who have been present at various events and media to say goodbye to her,” she adds.

“Everyone, with tears in their eyes and confusion in their eyes, (sic) a question that no one should be asking themselves: ‘what if there was?’ And only one request: justice for Ana María,” she expresses in the clip.

Next, he reports on the arrest of the alleged murderer and calls for warning for the integrity of the Serrano Céspedes family.

“Although the ex-boyfriend is detained, still in the preliminary stages of the process, he not only took my daughter away from us, but also our freedom and peace of mind. We can’t go back to our house and those of us who were close that day fear for our integrity,” says the mother of the murdered young woman.

“Ana María now rests in peace, but all of us who knew her will not do so until justice is done, the act does not go unpunished and feminicides in Mexico end. Justice for Ana María,” cries the woman.

What is a feminicide?

Femicide is the name given to the crime against the life and personal integrity of women. From a criminal point of view, means killing a woman for the sole reason of being one, because for her victimizer, aggressor or perpetrator, she develops or expresses herself according to the female gender. With the issuance of Law 1761 of 2015 or (Rosa Elvira Cely Law) it is established in criminal policy as a crime (autonomous criminal type).

“In 2008, with Law 1257, feminicide was a product of the approval of the agreement signed in the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), ratified by Colombia, and a consequence of a statement by the Colombian president of then, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who through Decree 4685 of 2007 made the decision not to recognize the competence of the committee in charge of monitoring forms of discrimination against women”detailed the professor at the Faculty of Law, Political and Social Sciences of the National University of Colombia (UNAL) in 2020 to this newspaper.

