Shanghai (Union)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, met with His Excellency Cheng Gangmiao, Deputy Director, Deputy Party Secretary for the People of Shanghai in the Congress Standing Committee, Mayor of the Federation of Trade Unions, within the framework of his official visit to the People’s Republic of China at the head of the Council delegation. In response to the invitation of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening the existing cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields was emphasized, and the importance of exchanging information and experiences, in a way that reflects the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries and the two friendly peoples, and the growing development they have achieved at various levels.

His Excellency stressed the comprehensive partnership between the UAE and the Republic of China, and that cooperation between the two countries is continuing to grow, especially in the sectors that today constitute the basis for sustainable development and international economic competitiveness, including artificial intelligence, advanced technology, health care, climate and environmental protection, praising the transition of this relationship to partnership agreements. Between Chinese and Emirati cities.

His Excellency referred to the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” to highlight the country’s efforts in promoting collective and international action to address sustainability challenges, and its role in searching for innovative solutions that benefit everyone, especially in the fields of energy, climate change, and others, pointing out that the UAE is hosting the twenty-eighth session. For the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the end of this year.

For his part, His Excellency Cheng Gangmiao welcomed His Excellency Saqr Ghobash and the accompanying delegation in Shanghai, appreciating the importance of this visit and the meetings that took place during it, noting that Shanghai and Dubai have established a partnership, praising the “Expo Dubai” and Shanghai exhibitions, which are a major turning point in these relations.

He stressed that the mutual visits contribute to strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchanging visits and experiences in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples, in light of the major developments and challenges the world is witnessing, and what this requires of unifying positions and orientations regarding various issues of common interest.