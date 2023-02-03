The relationship between the PSOE and Podemos is not exactly going through its best moment. In full tension between the two parties of the Government coalition due to the decision of Pedro Sánchez to modify the star law of the Ministry of Equality, that of ‘only yes is yes’, the secretary of Organization of the purples, the also secretary of State from Agenda 2030, Lilith Verstrynge, once again showed this by publishing a video on her social networks in which the face of Santiago Abascal is transformed into that of the chief executive.

The montage, which has already been removed from the Twitter account of the purple leader, attacks the PSOE for its decision to amend another of Podemos’ flagship regulations, that of animal welfare, to prevent it from affecting hunting dogs. But it points to the President of the Government himself. “Pedro Sánchez sides with those who mistreat his dogs”, can be read on the sign that accompanies it. Verstrynge herself accompanied the images with the following message: «Greyhounds cannot be used as another tool by hunters. The PSOE cannot exclude them from the Animal Welfare Law, which seeks to end impunity for abandonment and mistreatment. On World Greyhound Day, don’t look away.”

The Deputy Secretary General of the Socialists and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, replied with obvious discomfort during an appearance this Friday in Cádiz. He’s awkward and nonsense, she warned. Verstrynge’s attack on his majority partner, just four months before the regional and municipal elections, joins the harsh words that the former leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, also pronounced on Monday against Sánchez on account of the ‘only yes’ law is if’. “A president of the Government has to have enough political stature to keep his word despite the media pressure from the right and the extreme right,” he said.

“Suggest to your government partner that either you accept what I do, which is to put an end to the law of only yes is yes, which is to betray the women who demonstrated -Iglesias went so far as to say- or agree with the PP, well good luck. If Pedro Sánchez agrees to this with the PP, he will pay for it ». The former vice president no longer has any institutional or organic position, but his influence in Podemos continues to be evident and some Socialists do not rule out that he is trying to break the Executive from outside.