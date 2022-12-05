“We burned twenty years of competitive advantage, we were ahead of the others for vision. Now this advantage no longer exists”, admits Giovanni Manna, head of the Under 23 (not investigated), one of the Juventus managers paraded in front of the prosecutors. Beyond the disputed crimes (false company communications, market manipulation, use of false invoices, obstacle to the supervisory authorities), the 544 pages of the notice of conclusion of the investigations by the Turin prosecutor’s office are a statement of indictment of the black and white management of the last years.