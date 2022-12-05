Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law extending the ban on demonstrations to universities, schools, churches, hospitals, government buildings, ports, airports, railway stations and in the vicinity of gas, water, electricity and heating infrastructure. This was reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Individual Russian regions will be able to expand the list of places where demonstrating is prohibited, in relation to “historical or cultural” characteristics. The provision is in line with the increasingly authoritarian character of the Russian regime after the invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, the ban on demonstrations and rallies only applied in front of the buildings of the Russian presidency, the emergency services and the prison administration.

Putin also signed the law, reports Tass, which totally bans the “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, gender reassignment and pedophilia” on social media, the media, films and advertising”.