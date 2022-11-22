At the age of 92, the extraordinary life of Nick Bollettieri, apparently is coming to an end. It was her daughter Angelique Anne who announced it, who in a touching post on social media explained that her father is in bad shape and asked everyone to hug him virtually. Over his long career as a coach, the man has led some of the greatest players in world tennis to the top.

Nick Bollettieri with Andre Agassi, November 15, 1990. (John Russell/Getty Images)

Nick Bollettieri was born in Pelhamin the State of New York, on July 31, 1931. Son of parents of Italian origins, he graduated in Philosophy in 1953, before enlisting in the United States Army.

He later enrolled at the University of Florida to graduate in Law, but dropped out to start his career in the world of tennis.

In the early 70s he began teaching the game in Golden Beach Hotel of Puerto Rico, a facility owned by the Rockefeller family.

A few years later he will leave his job to move to Florida, where he will teach first in another structure, and then for found one of his ownthe Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy.

Lots of samples of world tennis train from him who, sooner or later, have reached the first place in the world ranking. The first of these was Jim Courier.

Among his students also others sacred monsters of tennis, such as Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Marcelo Rios Mayorga and Pete Sampras among men, and Martina Hingis, Monica Sales, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams and Serena Williams among women.

The touching announcement of Nick Bollettieri’s daughter

In short, the mark left in the world of tennis and sport in general by Bollettieri it really is indelible.

Now the living legend is not doing great and, indeed, his life path seems to have almost reached the term. This is confirmed by a touching post published by his daughter Angelique Anne on social media, where it says: