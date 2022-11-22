A new DLC fighter will be released on November 24th for the fighting games GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-and it is none other than Sin Kiske. This character will be part of the Season 2 of content planned for the game, with two more on the way in 2023 along with a couple of internships.

Let’s see a brief introduction to the character!

Sin Kiske

He is the son of Ky Kiskeallied king of Illyria, e Dizzy, a half-Gear, a detail that makes it a de facto fourth-Gear. Ky entrusted him to Sol as a baby to avoid unwanted attention due to his incredible growth rate caused by his Gear blood.

Sol’s guidance leaned a little too much towards survival, resulting in Sin being strong but pestiferous and somewhat lacking in academics.

Despite his appearance, he’s actually not even ten years old and is still quite immature mentally. He is optimistic and doesn’t think too deeply about things. At worst he could be called incompetent, at best he can be thought of as innocent. Simplistic thinking of him, however, can sometimes lead to a twist in handling situations.

Before leaving you in the company of a trailer and starter guide entirely dedicated to this character, we want to remind you that GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4And pc through Steamwhile the versions Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One they are arriving in spring 2023.





Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu