Mexico City.- During this Friday, the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola shared an image on social networks about the luxuries of the son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Houston and the PAN senator, Lilly Tellez affirmed that she feels tired of them “fraud the law”.

Lilly Téllez shared through Twitter the criticism against AMLO’s eldest son, José Ramón Beltrán, since he affirms that he should be investigated for illicit enrichment, money laundering and conflict of interest.

After the investigation of Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) and Latinus was released, in which the two residences valued at almost a million dollars in Houston where José Ramón Beltrán, son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lives , Lilly Téllez lashed out on Twitter.

“We are tired of them flouting the law, voracious sons of vulgarity. He should be investigated for illicit enrichment, money laundering and conflict of interest. And that his façade is that of a woman’s hustler is not a crime, it is a family tradition”, andLilly Téllez wrote, citing the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.

The reporter spread a picture of a mansion and asked, “Who is the junior of the 4T?… the president’s son AMLO lives among luxuries in Houston: house with private cinema, huge pool, Mercedes truck. And the austerity… Dad?“.

Lilly Téllez attacked AMLO’s son for his mansion / Photo: Capture

Social media users agreed with Lilly Tellez since they point out that “the entire” López Obrador family enjoys those “goodness” of Houston.

The houses in Houston

According to the investigation carried out by Journalists Against Corruption and Impunity, there are two houses north of Houston with a value of almost a million dollars that are supposedly owned by the wife of José Ramón Beltrán, son of the president’s first marriage Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The first residence is in Conroe, Texas and its owner used to be Baker Hughes, one of the largest oil companies in the world and later, AMLO’s son moved into the house in the town of Cypress in Harris County that is in his wife’s name.

The 447-square-meter mansion has fine stone and wood finishes, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three parking spaces, a kitchen, a living room, a bar, a game room and a movie theater.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the son of AMLO is pointed out.

