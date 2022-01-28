The city of Kharkov, in northeastern Ukraine, has been in the international spotlight since the country’s president raised the risk of Russian occupation. A statement criticized by many inhabitants, who fear an intensification of destabilization operations more than an invasion of tanks.

The morning scene in front of the Alekseevka elementary school in Kharkiv resembles the one that takes place every day in the rest of the world. The only difference is that, at 10 degrees below zero, the strollers are replaced by sleds to transport the little ones on the frozen roads.

But on January 27, it is above all the epidemic of false bomb threats against dozens of schools across the country that causes unrest among parents. Alekseevka was no exception: three days earlier, the students had to be evacuated while police and bomb disposal experts searched the building for explosives.

Anastasia takes her daughter for a sleigh ride near Alekseevka’s school. The young woman says that there is no panic in the city and that everyone she knows is calm. © Mehdi Chebil / France 24

“The teacher called me to tell me that the evacuation was not a drill because the SBU (Ukrainian intelligence service) had received an anonymous message saying that an explosive had been placed in the school,” recalls Yuliya, after dropping off her little boy.

“There was no panic and my seven-year-old son was not scared, he was just worried because he had left his suitcase at school. But I am scared because the police never manage to find them. [a los autores de estas amenazas] despite their technical means,” she told France 24. The mother is even more disturbed because she learned from the media that all the schools in the city of Zaporizhia, 250 km to the south, had been affected by false alarms at the same time.

This type of diffuse threat worsens the situation in Kharkiv, a metropolis of 1.5 million people located only about 40 kilometers from Russia. Due to its history and largely Russian-speaking population, the city is an obvious target for its invading neighbor. Statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on January 20, in which he stated that the Russian army might try to take Kharkiv, further heightened the tension.

Atmosphere inside the Stina pub, where several people were injured in a bomb attack in November 2014. “Putin won’t have the h… to invade Ukraine,” says Igor (right), who was present at the attack. © Mehdi Chebil

“The increase in bomb threats is clearly related to international tensions. In the past, anonymous messages that could be traced were sent from Russia or from the territories held by separatists in Donbass,” adds Dmytro Bukhlard, elected representative of the Kharkiv Municipality and Director of the Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center.

“The Russians are trying to destabilize the country and cause chaos. Unfortunately, this is already having an impact on the economy, as can be seen in the fall in the value of the national currency or in the decision of some technology companies to move their staff to the west of Ukraine or Poland,” the official added.

“No one wants to become Russian”

East of the city center, the Barabashovo market, one of the largest in Eastern Europe, continues to be affected by these geopolitical tensions. Several shops appeared to be closed the day France 24 visited the 75-hectare maze, which once benefited from its location on the trade route between Ukraine and Russia.

“I had to look for a second job in my son’s company to maintain my standard of living because the activity here has decreased a lot since 2017. Before, almost half of the buyers came from Russia, from Donetsk and Luhansk. Now they cannot come easily and they have to use other routes,” says Piotr Pereborshikov, a salesperson at a bag store. “Everybody here wants to have economic exchanges with Russia… But nobody wants to become Russian.”

Piotr Pereborshikov, a trader at the Barabashovo market, points out that many Kharkivians also have relatives in Russia: “Nobody wants war here,” he says. © Mehdi Chebil

Kharkov symbolizes, better than any other city, the gap that has opened up between Ukraine and Russia since the outbreak of the conflict with Donbass separatists in 2014. The sudden influx of 300,000 people fleeing the war-torn territories showed the inhabitants the risks of secession, according to Professor Yuliya Bidenko.

Finally, Russian psychological pressure and recent military deployments have only increased mistrust of Moscow. Even on the part of Russian speakers, traditionally inclined to support their great neighbor.

“Kharkov residents are much more aware of the risks today than they were in 2014. The scenario where you see groups of babushkas gathering to cry and ask Putin for help would no longer work because people, including most of the voters of the pro-Russian opposition, they don’t want that anymore,” says Professor Yuliya Bidenko. In a way, we can thank Mr. Putin for having unified us.”