President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that his government, through the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection, will release a report on the fire in the hostel of the Migration’s national institute where 40 Latin American migrants died.

At the start of his morning conference, AMLO expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased migrants in the fire, where there were people from Guatemala, Venezuela, Colombia, among others.

“I want to express my condolences to the family members, to the inhabitants of the countries where the migrants who unfortunately lost their lives in this fire in Ciudad Juárez originate,” declared the federal president.

“My deepest condolences to the family, to our Venezuelan, Guatemalan, Salvadoran, Ecuadorian, Colombian brothers and to the governments of these countries,” he added.

In this sense, Andres Manuel He assured that the necessary investigations are being carried out to find those responsible for the death of the migrants, committing himself to the relatives of the deceased not to leave the case unpunished.

“Inform them that all the investigations are being carried out to find out what really happened. There are versions, there is already preliminary information, but we want to have all the elements to report, if it is possible today to report on what happened in the version of the government that I represent, however, I am asking the Republic Prosecutor’s Office to duty and its power, continue with the judicial investigation so that a resolution is issued, responsibility is established and that there is no impunity, that it is clearly clarified who was responsible”.

Recognizing the video that circulated on social networks where it is observed that they did not let the migrants out while the shelter was on fire, AMLO He assured that the results of the investigations will not be hidden.

It should be noted that yesterday, the president pointed out that the fire started because the migrants set fire to mats at the entrance of the shelter in protest after learning that they would be deported to their countries of origin.

“In no way are we going to hide the facts (…) there is no purpose of hiding the facts, of protecting anyone, our government does not allow the violation of human rights, nor is impunity allowed, yes that is the first version that we have, but we are going to wait for the report today,” he asserted.

In the afternoon, without specifying a time, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the SSPC, will give the report on the case.