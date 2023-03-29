Radamel Falcao García has never hidden his love for Millionaires. Although he was born in Santa Marta and his father, Radamel García, was a player for Independiente Santa Fe for many years, the heart of ‘Tigre’ has always been blue.

Falcao was in the minor divisions of Millionaires at the age of 14shortly after having played as a professional player in the now-defunct Lanceros de Boyacá, in which he also scored the first goal of his career.

Falcao never forgot Millionaires

Shortly after, Falcao went to Argentina to finish his training at River Plate, and with that team he played his first minutes in the first division.

With River he was Argentine champion, but he never forgot his blue past and on more than one occasion he was seen celebrating with the Millonarios shirt in hand.

At the age of 37, Falcao is at Rayo Vallecano, but he has fewer and fewer minutes on the field and press reports ensure that his contract, which ends in the middle of this year, will not be renewed.

Will Falcao finally wear blue?

Falcao’s future is not defined. A few days ago the possibility of the Colombian going to play in Malaysia was mentioned, specifically, against Johor Darun Takzim, the current champion of the League in that country.

However, the fans of Millonarios are not resigned to the possibility of seeing the ‘Tigre’ finally wearing the blue shirt in an official match.

In his Instagram story, the Millonarios and National Team goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, uploaded a photograph with Falcao, holding a Millos shirt between them.

“@FALCAO will be blue magic,” Montero wrote, accompanying the image. Will it be a nod to the team of her loves?

