Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, spoke about the situation of the Covid-19 on the capital of the country.

we are in one permanent decreasementioned the capital president.

Sheinbaum explained that in the capital there are very few hospital admissions“less than 10, I think in this last week,” he said.

He added that the most important thing is that there is no longer a unfortunate death and that’s the most important thing, said the Jefa of the Government of Mexico City.

You can read:

Marches and protests for this Monday, May 16 in CDMX

Today it doesn’t circulate in CDMX and Edomex. Monday May 16

Climate in CDMX and Edomex. May 16

Sheinbaum gives thanks for the vaccination

The brunette explained that the decrease in hospital admissionsjust like the deaths by Covid-19, are due to the coronavirus vaccinationso he gave thanks to the people who did.