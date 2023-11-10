“We are entering an era that leads to something incredible and profound never seen before”: AI takes over the largest technology fair

Visitors to the Gitex technology fair in Dubai chat in the presence of a robot last October.

“We are entering an era that is going to lead to something incredible and profound that has never been seen before.” This is said by Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, a 33-year-old Dubai native and Minister of Artificial Intelligence of the United Arab Emirates since 2017. It was the world’s first ministerial position in this field and demonstrates this country’s faith in this technology. And he also affirms it in a singular event: what is proclaimed as the largest technology fair in the world (Gitex, organized by Dubai World Trade Centre, and the parallel exhibition Expand North Star, of the Chamber of Digital Economy) and in which, according to the organization, 6,000 companies from 180 countries and more than 180,000 visitors have participated. This exhibition, which will have a European replica for the first time in its 43-year history, in Berlin from May 21 to 23, has brought together the largest exhibition of artificial intelligence present, with its challenges and threats.

The Dubai minister defends the supervision of the new technology (United Arab Emirates has signed the Bletchley Declaration), but refuses to join protectionist currents. “We are not going to be here. “We are going to govern to guarantee people’s lives in the areas that matter to them,” he says, citing misinformation and hoaxes as emerging threats and defending international cooperation as a tool. But he advocates letting “technology as a whole be freed, rather than confined and restricted.”

The two exhibitions held in Dubai under the motto AI Everything They are a faithful reflection of this conception. These are some of the most unique proposals. Some of them challenge the future European standard AI act either Artificial Intelligence Law.

Management. It is the majority offer in the two samples. Artificial intelligence has been inserted in all areas, from education and health to the creation of own applications or the generation of unique and personalized computer ecosystems. It has been present in aspects such as water management, the armed forces, the police, municipal administration, sales, industry, mining, finance, cybersecurity… Any human process gains efficiency. This is defended by Hazem Nabih, technology director for the Middle East at Microsoft, who assures that “the productivity of any company increases between 30% and 50%” with the new technology. One of the greatest challenges is related to information, which can be subjected to levels of manipulation that are unprecedented in complexity and scope. Hazem Nabih advocates for consolidated media in the journalistic field as a guarantee of reliability and ethics in the processing of information.

One of the trends seen in Dubai is the bundling of services, such as the one proposed by Chinthaka Athulanthmudali, representative of ITX360. This entity, based in Sri Lanka, offers solutions to “increase productivity, optimize processes and drive growth” in any area, from purely IT to automation and communication. All in one.