Turkish President Erdogan threatens the West with a war of “cross and crescent”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the West about a possible war on religious grounds. He stated this during a rally in Istanbul organized in support of Palestine.

During his speech, the Turkish leader wore a scarf in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Do you want to start a new war between the cross and the crescent? If you make such efforts for this, then know that this people is not dead, they are standing firmly on their feet. We are determined Recep Tayyip ErdoganPresident of Turkey

Earlier, Erdogan said that Western countries bear part of the responsibility for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. He connected this with the fact that they are not calling for a ceasefire.

Türkiye wanted to declare Israel a war criminal

Earlier, Erdogan spoke about Ankara’s intention to declare Israel a war criminal. According to him, relevant work is already underway.

“Israel, how did you end up here? How did you get here? You are an occupier. Every country has the right to self-defense, but where is the justice? There is a massacre in Gaza,” said the Turkish President.

Erdogan also called on Israel to immediately get out of the “state of madness.” He noted that the constant bombing of Gaza again targets women, children and innocent locals. This deepens the humanitarian crisis, and the Jewish state must stop the attacks, he said.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also indicated that any ground operations in the Gaza Strip are unacceptable as they threaten the lives of civilians. “The Kingdom warns of the danger of continuing these flagrant and unjustified violations of international law against the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as the serious consequences they will have for stability in the world and the region,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel begins the second stage of the war against Hamas

On the evening of October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the beginning of the second stage of the war. The politician called his goal the destruction of the Palestinian Hamas movement and the release of the hostages.

Netanyahu also said that allies in Western and Arab countries understand the goals of the conflict with Palestine. The politician emphasized that they support the Israeli side and want it to win the war with the Palestinian Hamas movement. “They understand that if we don’t win this war, they are next in line,” he said.

Following Erdogan’s statements, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recalled diplomats from Turkey. “Against the backdrop of Turkey’s harsh statements, I ordered Israeli diplomatic representatives to return home in order to reassess Israeli-Turkish relations,” he explained.