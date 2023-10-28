United States | Mike Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, withdraws from the US presidential race

The US presidential election will be held next year.

of the United States former vice president Mike Pence announces his withdrawal from the country’s presidential race. Pence, a Republican, made the announcement at a meeting of the party’s Jewish group held in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Pence said he felt it was not his time and said he was withdrawing from the race after much consideration.

He announced his presidential candidacy at the beginning of June.

