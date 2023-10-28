Saturday, October 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Mike Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, withdraws from the US presidential race

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Mike Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, withdraws from the US presidential race

The US presidential election will be held next year.

of the United States former vice president Mike Pence announces his withdrawal from the country’s presidential race. Pence, a Republican, made the announcement at a meeting of the party’s Jewish group held in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Pence said he felt it was not his time and said he was withdrawing from the race after much consideration.

He announced his presidential candidacy at the beginning of June.

The US presidential election will be held next year.

#United #States #Mike #Pence #served #Trumps #vice #president #withdraws #presidential #race

See also  Covid cases grow after dinner at the White House
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Republican Mike Pence suspends campaign for US presidential elections

Republican Mike Pence suspends campaign for US presidential elections

Recommended

No Result
View All Result