The corruption In our country it is widespread and we all, whether active or passive, have responsibility for the current state of things. Let's not be naive, those who committed evil are in prison, but all of us, socially, have cooperated in the conditions for said evil to exist. Low-paid jobs, tax evasion, not providing decent hours in companies so that workers are at home educating their children. An idolatrous cult of money that has produced violence, drug trafficking and human trafficking. Neglect of love between spouses, irresponsibility in students, legislators who half legislate and citizens who half comply with such regulations. We are all, by action or omission, responsible, for example, for abortion, for not giving understanding, help, listening, security, opportunities, education and affection to those who, through ignorance or haste, took that painful solution.

In short, in the face of this whole structure of evil that has blinded our gaze; As the authors wrote, this is the case of Dostoyevsky: “We are all guilty for everything, before everyone”.

The end of the homily invites us to a strong and profound change, to a real change of direction. The Pope says: “There is always time to change. There is always a way out and there is always an opportunity. There is always time to implore the Father's mercy.

