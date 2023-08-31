NBA 2K24 will see the return of the modes My career And The city: 2K Games announced it, publishing the trailer that you can see below and revealing the details on the contents in question.
Out September 8 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, NBA 2K24 will offer from this point of view somewhat simplified solutionswith an eye towards immediacy and fun, but without losing sight of the substance.
“My NBA 2K24 Career has been streamlined to focus more on what matters most: prove your worth on the court,” said Erick Boenisch, vice president of NBA development at Visual Concepts.
“Players will find themselves transported to a brand new location on the City beach, which will provide an opportunity to immerse yourself in a vibrant basketball culture and carve out your own unique legacy.”
The new arrivals
They are different novelty and the improvements introduced in MyCareer and The Town starting this year:
- Highlights: The MyCAREER mode features a new feature: “Highlights”, which allow players to experience the most decisive matches based on the situation in the table, rivalries between teams and achievements.
- New route: Start your NBA adventure, get noticed, get results on the court, fight for Rookie of the Year, meet with the NBPA for advice from players president CJ McCollum and Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio, and go from BEGINNER to LEGEND level.
- A new location by the sea: Explore the new City on New Gen, which offers a lively and sunny beach scene by day and an electric and lively atmosphere by night. Walk its streets and discover new buildings, water courts and Affiliations, as well as the striking Kobe Court for a more competitive environment.
- The starting quintet: The Starting Lineup is an online, 1v1, head-to-head mode on New Gen where players can compete against each other by choosing a team and starting their MyPLAYER with some of the biggest names in the NBA.
- The secondary mission of Streetballs: Street Basketball Side Mission is an immersive single-player experience for New Gen. Take on the toughest bosses and squads in a loud and energetic environment with an MC, a DJ, and an enthusiastic crowd. Streetball has its own progression system, unique style of competition, and offers the chance to earn a Surge Benefit.
- Represent yours Affiliation: This year, two Affiliations, RISE and ELITE, will collide. Each season, RISE and ELITE members will compete to lead their affiliation to victory, and the winning team will earn new prizes. Reputation is back in NBA 2K24, so players will start out as rookies who want to challenge themselves to earn Reputation as they go, and as they reach a spot in the top 10 they will earn a special logo and rewards limited to the ten athletes with the most Reputation points.
