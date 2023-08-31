NBA 2K24 will see the return of the modes My career And The city: 2K Games announced it, publishing the trailer that you can see below and revealing the details on the contents in question.

Out September 8 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, NBA 2K24 will offer from this point of view somewhat simplified solutionswith an eye towards immediacy and fun, but without losing sight of the substance.

“My NBA 2K24 Career has been streamlined to focus more on what matters most: prove your worth on the court,” said Erick Boenisch, vice president of NBA development at Visual Concepts.

“Players will find themselves transported to a brand new location on the City beach, which will provide an opportunity to immerse yourself in a vibrant basketball culture and carve out your own unique legacy.”