WC skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen completely broke down in the middle of the award ceremony – now tells what it was all about

Finland’s happy relay quartet got medals around their necks.

Planica

Finland the men’s 4×10 kilometer relay team opened the country’s medal account at the World Ski Championships on Friday.

The team won the silver medals magnificently, which were strung together Cross mat Hakolan, Iivo Niskanen, Perttu Hyvärinen and Niko Anttolan around the neck on Friday night at the award ceremony.

The expression of the 20-year-old yellow-beaked Finnish gentleman Anttola didn’t even waver on the podium, but Hyvärinen suddenly broke into a spectacular laugh.

Hyvärinen revealed to Sanoma the reason for cheating on her.

“It was all about love for the Finnish supporters. It was a great turnout on the side of the audience as well, I really enjoyed it. Yes, the Finnish people who follow sports are wonderful”, the Kuopio native raved.

Was it a single cry, or just a general mood?

“It was quite common, but there were many different great songs for us and other things. It was great.”

Medals there may be even more, because the strong Finnish sports of women’s 30 km (p) and men’s 50 km (p) will be contested this weekend. Kerttu Niskanen chasing a medal on Saturday and little brother Iivo on Sunday.