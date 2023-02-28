Wednesday, March 1, 2023
WC skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski broke the wings of rumors related to couple sprint

February 28, 2023
Krista Pärmäkoski couldn’t get her plane started on Tuesday on her way to the World Cup. However, he did not blame the load.

Planica

I feel it as if he had experienced the same with many other Finnish skiers at the World Championships in Planica.

Krista Pärmäkoski stepped in front of the media on Tuesday to comment on his low-spirited day. Not furious or crying, but a little puzzled as to why it’s not moving.

Pärmäkoski, 32, finished 17th in the free 10 km time trial. Difference with the USA who won the race to Jessie Diggins tore to a minute and 15 seconds.

These are not places for which Pärmäkoski trains nearly 900 hours a year.

“At least we got to the finish line. The purpose was to start slowly and on the rise of the second round to start tightening. Nothing just happened,” he commented.

Multiple the value race medalist admitted that the difference to Diggins was “big”.

“You notice a little bit that the previous competitions weigh on the body. I wasn’t at my freshest.”

Pärmäkoski had already contracted two trips before Tuesday’s race. The recovery time after Sunday’s pair sprint was less than 48 hours.

After the selections of the pair sprint team, there was a lot of speculation about whether Pärmäkoski really wanted to ski the trip, or whether he did it “on order”.

He cut off the wings of rumours.

“I wanted to ski a pair sprint.”

He refused to be bothered.

“Still, I would ski it if I had the choice again.”

Pärmäkoski it’s easy to find a turning point in the season, after which things started to go downhill. He was brutally beaten at the Tour de Ski at the turn of the year. Then a stomach bug struck, which not only ended the Tour but also plunged Pärmäkoski into a successful downhill.

At the Tour, Pärmäkoski fought head-on, for example Frida Karlsson with. After the disease, the podium positions have been missed.

However, Pärmäkoski does not think that the stomach disease ruined him.

“Vire has been really good after the stomach disease. I don’t think it made a huge difference. I only tiled once, so it doesn’t drain the body much.”

N 10 km (year)

Jessie Diggins (center) celebrated the World Championship gold before Frida Karlsson (left) and Ebba Andersson. Picture: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

  1. Jessie Diggins, USA 23:40,8

  2. Frida Karlsson, Sweden +14.0

  3. Ebba Andersson, Sweden +19.5

  4. Anne Kjersti Kalvå, Norway +35.1

  5. Ingvild Flugstad Östberg, Norway +46.6

  6. Francesca Franchi, Italy +51.2

  7. Pia Fink, Germany +53.2

  8. Nadine Fähndrich, Switzerland +55.6

  9. Kerttu Niskanen, Finland +56.6

  10. Maja Dahlqvist, Sweden +58.5

  11. Katharina Hennig, Germany +1.02,1

  12. Tiril Udnes Weng, Norway +1.02.7

  13. Flora Dolci, France +1.02.8

  14. Victoria Carl, Germany +1.06.5

  15. Rosie Brennan, USA 1.14,1

  16. Eveliina Piippo, Finland +1.14,5

  17. Krista Pärmäkoski, Finland +1.15,4

  18. Katerina Janatova, Czech Republic +1.20,1

  19. Patricija Eiduka, Latvia +1.20.5

  20. Eva Urevc, Slovenia +1.23,3

…32. Jasmi Joensuu +2.13,4

