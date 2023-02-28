El Dorado International Airport in Bogota. Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)

Viva Air, the ‘low cost’ airline from Paisa, has reported that it ceases all its operations after 11 years of activity. It is a long “see you later” rushed by the fragile financial situation and the troubled business merger process with Avianca, today in the hands of Civil Aeronautics and its dilemmas about the relevance of an operation that would draw a scenario very close to monopoly. However, the regulatory body has indicated that the process is advancing according to the stipulated time and “neither the press releases nor the publications on social networks” are part of the file. Nor was the airline’s sudden decision, which left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports, even with international connections, and customers with purchased tickets.

Aerocivil’s announcement is a declaration of intent: the regulator affirms that it fulfills its task and rejects the pressure of the company founded in 2009 in Medellín. In the same way, the state entity ends its statement by stressing that “it will especially ensure respect for the rights of affected users.” The body responsible for ensuring free competition in the air market maintains that there are “thousands” of passengers who bought tickets with the expectation of flying that would stay on the ground.

Viva Air, for its part, notes that 5,000 jobs that “directly and indirectly” depend on the company could lose their jobs due to the “more than seven months” that the process has taken. For now, it does not seem that the recourse of having taken refuge in the rescue law designed by the Government to restructure the debts of businesses crushed by the pandemic has had a greater effect.

Added to the resignation last week of the president of the company, the Argentine Félix Antelo, was the return of 7 aircraft and the decision to ground another five of a fleet that had 23 aircraft (today there are 16 remaining). For former superintendent José Emilio Archila, the move is detrimental to the rights of consumers: “It is incredible that they have stopped the planes and sacrificed the passengers in response to the fact that they did not recognize the offers of other competitors interested in rescuing the company.”

He is referring to the Chilean companies Latam, the largest in the region, and JetSmart, also low-cost, which have recently expressed interest in taking over 100% of the Colombian company and pulling it out of the abyss. But the success of any transaction must still go through the approval of the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, which has been conducting an investigation since December to clarify whether, in reality, the merger between Viva and Avianca is a fait accompli since April from last year. An issue that further hinders the success of a prompt resolution, given that the interested companies would have joined without going through the approval of the control agencies.

The former Superintendent of Industry and Commerce Jorge Enrique Sánchez, who has opposed the marriage between Viva and Avianca from minute one because in his opinion it creates a clear dominator in the domestic market, points out that it is “equivalent to a kidnapping: the The currency of exchange is the passengers. The Superintendence of Transportation has shown itself to be more moderate with a call for “calm” for users, who have been asked to avoid “aggression towards officials” of Viva.

Additionally, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, told Caracol Radio that there is already a meeting underway to analyze a way out of the crisis. Likewise, in order to give alternatives to the affected passengers, Reyes said that agreements are being sought with other companies that cover the affected routes. The Superintendence of Transportation, he concluded, should study whether it is possible to open a disciplinary process against Viva for having continued with the sale of tickets and baggage registration without informing users about the suspension of its operations.

