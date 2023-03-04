Biathlon | Kinnusen and Minkkinen had their sights set on Nove Mesto

Kinnunen was 20th and Minkkinen 21st in the sprint race. Both shot cleanly.

Finland Nastassia Kinnunen and Suvi Minkkinen shot cleanly in the Biathlon World Cup sprint competition in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. Kinnunen was 20th in the final results and Minkkinen was a notch worse.

Kinnunen has been at best 15th in personal trips in the World Cup this season. The placement in question came on the normal route to Kontiolahti.

Mari Eder was ranked 52nd in Nove Mesto and Erika Jänkä 87:s. Eder shot three and Jänkä five penalties.

Norway won the speed competition with clean shooting Marte Olsbu Røiseland. The Norwegians grabbed a double win, because Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was another. He lost to Røiseland by 20.5 seconds.

Kinnunen was 1:19.8 and Minkkinen 1:24.0 minutes behind the leader. Eder lost to Röiseland by more than two minutes and Jänkä by more than four minutes.

“I am very happy with my performance today. I’m happy that I found the strength in myself and pushed forward after a low fall,” Kinnunen said in the Biathlon Union’s press release.

Among the Finns, Kinnunen, Minkkinen and Eder will make it to Saturday’s chase.