Wayne Rooney formed one of the most lethal attacking tridents in the world of football, he did it in the 2008 season together with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Carlos Tevez. However, the Englishman is not only remembered for his talent, but also for his scandals.

The former England international He suffered several problems with alcohol, women and gambling. In the United Kingdom it was the cover of all the newspapers due to the various scandals it had outside Old Trafford.

Fame, money and pressure of playing for one of the most important clubs on the planet, at such a young age, they played a trick on Rooney who, at only 20 years old, suffered several emotional crises.

Wayne Rooney He spoke about his controversies in a podcast by former rugby player, Rob Burrow, and left important reflections.

“When I was in my twenties, alcohol served as an escape route for me,” the Englishman who made history in the Premier League began. “I returned home, I spent several days locked up, without going out. I drank almost until I lost consciousness”he stated in his dialogue.

The third top scorer in English football, with 208 goals, revealed that the main problem was alcohol, this led him to make mistakes that he regrets today. “I’ve had a lot of different challenges, both on and off the field, and my release was alcohol.”

He added: “In the end I didn’t know how else to deal with it, so I chose alcohol to try to help me get through it. There were people there I could talk to, but I decided against it and tried to deal with it myself.”

Wayne Rooney won five Premier Leagues with Manchester United and scored 53 goals for the England team. See also Costa Rica beats New Zealand 1-0 and takes the last pass for the World Cup

I didn’t want to be around people because sometimes you feel embarrassed and other times you feel like you’ve let them down.

The friendships at the time were not good, says Wayne: “When you do that and let other people help or guide you, you can really stay in the hole.…and I was like that for a few years,” said the current Birmingham City coach.

“I didn’t want to be around people because sometimes you feel embarrassed and other times you feel like you’ve let them down (…) Fortunately Now I’m not afraid to go and talk to people about some problems I may have.“said the 38-year-old Englishman who has been able to overcome his problems with alcohol thanks to his family.

