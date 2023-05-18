Wayne Griffiths chairs the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), a position that is compatible with that of the head of Seat. At the Barcelona Automobile show, and as a spokesperson for the manufacturers in our country, he receives ABC to explain the challenges of a sector that, alert, circulates at two speeds: on the one hand, some brands with ambitious industrial projects for electrification, and on the other, a country that continues as a red lantern in infrastructure and sale of electricity. This is how he transmitted it last Friday in Barcelona to the Ministers of Industry and Transport, from whom he asked for concrete and immediate measures.

–Everyone agrees that electrification is the future, but Spain is not advancing.

-We can not wait anymore. We are the second largest vehicle producer in Europe, but we are at the tail end of the electrification process. If we want to maintain this position, we must act now. We start from a basic premise: if electric cars are not sold in Spain, why do we have to manufacture them here? We have a great opportunity ahead of us: the factories are here, we have great potential in renewable energy… Now is the time to give buyers certainty and security.

–Well, the message that reaches the buyer is confusing.

–The Government has to transmit a clear message: the sustainable, zero-emission electric car is part of the solution to mobility problems and not part of the problem. Besides, there is a right to individual mobility that has to be recognized.

Renewable energy –“We have 300 sunny days a year, good for tourism, but also for industry if we know how to do it”

–Messages are one thing and concrete aid and encouragement for the buyer to be encouraged is another.

–In this field it is not necessary to do very special things, just see what they have done and it works in other European countries. We agree with the Government in the general framework, that is, in the objective of decontamination, as well as in the diagnosis, which is that we are at the tail of this process: 10% of sales of electrified cars compared to 20% in Europe . In Portugal, with less infrastructure, industrial fabric and per capita income than in Spain, they are at 27%. This is the reality, what is missing now, and without wasting any more time, is to define and implement the necessary actions. It is not necessary to sit down to talk about electrification again, but to decide now the measures to be taken.

-Which are?

–As I said, no experiments or sophisticated ideas. Look at what has worked in Europe, adapting it to the characteristics of our country. In the first place, give incentives to the buyer, and when I say buyer I am not referring only to individuals: half of the market are company cars, and it has been seen that the countries that have accelerated the most in electrification have been due to aid to companies to change their fleets. Second point, and together with fiscal measures implemented at the national level, not at the regional level, ensure that these stimuli arrive quickly and flexibly, without so much bureaucracy. The aid goes through the CC.AA, with what this implies of regional differences. It cannot be that it takes a year to collect the aid, it has to be given at the time of purchase. And the third, very important part, is the public charging infrastructure necessary to provide safety to the electric car driver. That if you want to go from Barcelona to Madrid, be sure that you will arrive.

–The problem is that this network is not profitable now. What goes first?

–If I’m honest, the priority is to start the electric car market. We have seen in other countries that there always has to be a push from the market, which creates the need and business opportunity for charging infrastructure. You have to know where to start, and you start by fulfilling the brands with our duty as manufacturers to put accessible zero-emission cars on the market. And these are coming. The Government asks the industry to also do our part, and it seems fair to me. I do not want to pass the responsibility of electrification only to the Government. But we all have to push, and not only at the level of incentives, also with a speech that gives certainty, security.

2,000 euros extra cost “We are not against Euro 7, but it has to be done pragmatically. The side effect can be worse »

–Well, in two weeks there are local and regional elections, and in half a year, general elections. Worried that an anti-car message will get through?

–I will vote for the first time in Spain, in the municipal elections of Barcelona. And when I speak of responsibility I am not speaking only of the Government, but of all administrations. In Barcelona, ​​for example, there are candidates who do support the right to individual mobility… I agree that the city cannot be full of cars, the city is for everyone, and there must be space for everyone, but the car It will always play an important role in the mobility of cities. When I’m in Barcelona in my apartment in the center, in the Eixample, I don’t need a car: I walk, take a taxi, go by Metro… but if I want to go to Martorell, that’s something else… Which can’t be it is to veto the car and not give alternatives. The result is not reached only by prohibiting; prohibition is not a solution. They have to encourage the use of public transport, which I use, but also combine it with the car.

–Of the Part of the electric vehicle, 2,000 of the 3,000 million remained unexecuted. Is that a failure?

–The first Part must be valued as a very ambitious project to stimulate the industry, and that must be recognized, but with all the conditions that the EU places, it has become difficult to administer.

–In the United States and China they do not walk with so many considerations.

–There is a reflection that Europe must make. If we want to be competitive, we need to respond to the aid package that the Inflation Reduction Act of the United States implies or to the behavior of the Chinese government: we need the same possibilities, the same weapons. At the same time, we have to be aware of our strengths, and Spain has a card that could be played, and that I think we are not playing yet, and it is our potential in renewable energy, and the possibility that the industry has that energy at a price that could be very competitive. We have 300 sunny days a year in Spain, this is a blessing for tourism, but also for the industry if we know how to do it. Europe cannot only be the spa of the world.