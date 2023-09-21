The developer of tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics, has confirmed that ten employees have lost their jobs as part of an “internal restructuring” program, following multiple reports from employees indicating layoffs at the studio. Senior brand manager Nicholas Edwards announced his departure from Crystal Dynamics in a message shared on LinkedIn, revealing that he was “one of several affected by the latest round of layoffs from embrace” in the study. Edwards noted that today’s job cuts had affected a wide range of departments, including public relations, project management, 2D art and video editing.

Adam Kahn, director of communications Crystal Dynamics, also confirmed that he had been affected by today’s layoffs, as had Neha Nair, senior community and social media manager. “After 3.5 years in Crystal Dynamics“Nair wrote, “I was fired today.” After these first testimonies from employees about the layoffs in Crystal Dynamicsthe studio – currently working on a new game tomb Raider for amazon and is collaborating in the restart of Perfect Dark of Microsoft– confirmed the news on social networks.

“Crystal Dynamics “made the difficult decision to part ways with nine brand/marketing employees and one technology employee today as part of an internal restructuring to align the studio with our current business needs,” he wrote. “We are working directly with affected staff to provide them with support.”

News of today’s layoffs comes as Embracer Groupowner of Crystal Dynamics, is continuing its previously announced “comprehensive restructuring program” due to ongoing financial challenges. Last month, embrace announced that it would close Volition Gamesdeveloper of Saints Row“immediately,” and the night before the news began to circulate that 26 employees at Beamdog, a studio of embrace behind the recently launched Mythforcehad lost their jobs on Friday.

Besides, embrace confirmed that he was considering selling gearboxdeveloper of Borderlandsas part of its restructuring efforts earlier this month, while yesterday the studio Saber Interactive, owned by embraceannounced that development of the multiplayer game would cease. Evil Dead from last year, and that the version planned for nintendo switch has been canceled.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: I think the saddest thing about all of this is that Embracer Group doesn’t even think about the consequences of its hostile takeovers. Then they don’t know what to do with so much stuff, and these waves of layoffs begin. I hope the people who lost their jobs find another one soon.