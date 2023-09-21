Poland said on Wednesday (20) that it will no longer send weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

“We will no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in an interview with television channel Polsat.

Warsaw and Kiev had been at loggerheads for a few days: over the weekend, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced that they would impose their own bans on imports of Ukrainian grain.

On Friday (15), a European Commission measure that restricted such imports from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria had expired. The aim was to protect local producers from competition from cheap grain from Ukraine.

This Tuesday (19), during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the “political theater” surrounding Ukrainian grains was only helping Russia.

The statement angered Poland, which summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Warsaw on Wednesday as a form of protest.

The termination of military support from Poland, which in March became the first NATO country to send fighter jets to Ukraine since the start of the war, is a strong blow to Kiev and indicates how the lack of representative advances in its counteroffensive is jeopardizing check support from other countries.

In the United States, President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to meet with Zelensky this Thursday (21), wants to approve an additional package of US$24 billion for the invaded country, but part of the Republican opposition questions the continuity of financial aid, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine.

In Slovakia, the left-wing Smer party, which is leading the polls for the parliamentary elections on the 30th, reported that the country will no longer send aid to Ukraine if the party reaches the government.