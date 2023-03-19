ANDhis year, the celebration of this day is tinged with sadness and great concern since we know that a political and markedly ideological decision of the Government of Spain is going to restrict shipments by 50% of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, which has been our main source of income. contribution of water resources for more than 40 years.

A sectarian decision that will condition the future of the following generations since water has been and is everything for the Region of Murcia. For this reason, we cannot celebrate that they have cut the shipments of an infrastructure such as the Transfer that has guaranteed us to have this resource and that, among other things, allows us to irrigate no less than 70% of the fruit and vegetables in our country. Or what is the same, supply Spain and Europe with the best fresh products in the world.

In the Region of Murcia we take care of every drop of water and give it a second life. Here we treat and reuse 98% of urban water, a figure that contrasts with the national 9%. This great collective work allows us with only 3% of the irrigation water in Spain to produce 25% of the fruit that our country exports.

During these last four years from the Government of the Region of Murcia we have invested close to 200 million euros to improve the infrastructures and purification and reuse processes. We have become trainers of trainers, receiving professionals from the five continents who are eager to achieve what we have implemented here.

And, despite the fact that we have come a long way, we are not satisfied. For this reason, every day we work on new solutions. Because water is the fuel that moves the Region of Murcia. The work of our farmers and ranchers, the industry, the logistics and transport sectors, among others. Water means jobs and opportunities for all.

For this reason, I believe that our duty is to continue defending through dialogue and common sense, without confrontation or confrontation, a Transfer without cuts because we are facing a matter of State, and what is bad for the Region of Murcia is bad for Spain as well. .

The transfers are essential and the greatest tool of solidarity that currently exists. A vital resource so that for many more decades we can continue to be leaders at the international level in the management of the water cycle, sustaining it with respect for this scarce asset, research and innovation, as well as purification and reuse.

For this reason, as president of the Region of Murcia, I feel very proud of how we treat water, of the effort that the million and a half citizens make in their day-to-day activities, and of the commitment they have to care for the environment. And at the same time I cannot hide my disappointment with a Government of Spain that has condemned the Region of Murcia with the reduction of the Tajo-Segura Water Transfer, something that we will try to reverse with as many actions as necessary so that no one again limits our opportunities to growth.

Water is life. Water is everything.