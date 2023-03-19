The fund, which is based in the Austrian capital Vienna, said that the new financing reflects the fund’s commitment to implementing its climate action plan and enhancing resilience in the face of climate change.

“Our efforts help our partners in Africa, Asia and Latin America strengthen their climate policies,” said Dr. Abdel Hamid Khalifa, Managing Director of the IMF, in the statement.

The statement indicated that the Fund’s efforts contribute to access to energy and support infrastructure projects, which reflect the Fund’s continuous commitment to improving the lives of people around the world.

He stated that the fund’s board of directors agreed to provide the necessary financing for four projects, three of which support combating climate change. government to plan for climate action and promote energy transition, a $20 million loan to the Seychelles, to advance climate-related reforms to develop land and fishing systems, and a $100 million loan to India to help finance a 56-kilometre ring road serving more than 4 million people.

It is worth noting that the OPEC Fund adopted the first climate action plan in September 2022, obligating the fund to increase the share of financing projects that contribute to combating climate change to 40 percent by 2030, and to generalize attention to climate goals and increase climate adaptation in energy, transportation, agriculture, food and water projects. and smart cities.