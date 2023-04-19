Maria Sharapova turns 36: the birthday of the former world tennis icon

Happy birthday Maria Sharapova: on the cake there are 36 candles and many regrets of her millions of fans who have followed her deeds on the tennis courts for years and feel they have ‘lost’ her too soon. Yeah, why Masha, the Siberian Tiger (or Siberian Venus)a global icon for talent, charisma and beauty, has been retired for some time now. The official announcement came on February 26, 2020, explaining in two ad hoc interviews, that he said goodbye to competitive sport (at just 32 years old) due to too many career injuries that had worn out his body. But the descent had already begun in 2019, with few games played and a WTA world ranking outside the world top 100 (she who was number 1 and won 5 Slams: 2 Roland Garros and a Wimbledon, Us Open, Australian Open).

When Sharapova left tennis it was calculated by Forbes that she had earned 325 million career between prize money, sponsorships and appearances (only behind her longtime rival, Serena Williams, who had surpassed the 350 million mark).

Maria Sharapova, mother and entrepreneur: the new life away from the tennis of the Siberian Tiger

And today? Maria Sharapova 36 years old is an entrepreneur with her own candy company (Sugarpova) and in July 2022 she became a mother of Theodore. “Tennis was something I wanted to do every week, beyond winning and losing. I always had to reinvent myself and challenge myself and I didn’t feel comfortable. I don’t know if it’s more difficult being a tennis player or a mom, let’s say that both roles are very demanding”, Maria told New Beauty a few months ago. And again: “I am enthusiastic about this phase of my life, I feel as if I were spending my first months of life and I see that everything is fine. I am curious to understand how my life will unfold, between work and family and the important it’s about finding the right balance.”

Theodore was born to Alexander Mark Heming Gilkes43-year-old British entrepreneur (Prince William’s former schoolmate and previously married to fashion designer Misha Nono): Masha has been linked to him since 2018 after having had relationships in the past with leading figures in world sport such as the champion basketball player Saša Vujačić (2009 to 2012) and fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov

