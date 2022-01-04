After a long wait due to COVID-19, Sing 2 had its long-awaited theatrical release in December 2021. The film’s Spanish dubbing has thrilled Latin music fans, as Chayanne himself lends his vocal talents to Clay Calloway, whose English voice acting is provided by the legendary Bonus.

Although many have had the opportunity to enjoy this exciting and successful Illumination bet full of stars in the projection rooms, the public concern regarding the new variants of the coronavirus has put a very concrete question on the table: will it be possible watch streaming?

Sing 2 shows a new adventure for Buster. Photo: Composition / Universal Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look up: the movie’s phone line is real and hides a ‘hot’ secret

Sing 2 streaming

According to The Wrap, Sing 2 belongs to Universal Pictures’ animated division, Illumination. The parent studio has an agreement with the Peacock platform, under which the firm’s premieres in theaters go into service for four months, after a period in theaters of usually 45 days.

However, under a deal signed in 2021, various Universal releases will have an exclusivity period with Amazon Prime Video, before returning to Peacock again. In that sense, it is likely that the animated film will reach this service in mid-2022.

However, it has yet to be confirmed how these mechanisms will be applied in Latin America, since Netflix currently has various titles from the aforementioned company in its content video library, such as My Favorite Villain or The Secret Life of Your Pets.

Sing 2 features Hollywood stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson and more. Photo: Universal Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai 4: Albert Omstead and the emotional chapter that was dedicated to him in the Netflix series

What is Sing 2 about?

Buster Moon and his team have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but the protagonist has his eyes set on a bigger prize: premiering a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in the glamorous city of Redshore. But, having no contacts, the gang will have to sneak into the offices of world-famous Crystal Entertainment, run by a ruthless wolf mogul named Jimmy Crystal.

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously throws up an outrageous idea that Buster soon agrees with. They both promise their new show will star rock legend Clay Calloway.

The problem is, they have never met Clay, an artist who left the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife, and has not been seen since. As Gunter helps Moon dream of an epic theatrical masterpiece, and Mr. Crystal’s pressure mounts, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

What begins as the dream of succeeding in a big way becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

YOU CAN SEE: The dark daughter: Netflix’s disturbing maternal thriller that would reach the Oscars in 2022

Sing 2 – cast

Buster (Matthew McConaughey)

Johnny (Taron Egerton)

Rosita (Reese Witherspoon)

Ash (Scarlett Johansson)

Meena (Tori Kelly)

Gunter (Nick Kroll)

Clay Calloway (Bonus)

Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale)

Porsha Crystal (Halsey)

Alfonso (Pharrell Williams)

Nooshy (Letitia Wright)

Darius (Eric André).