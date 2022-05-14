Mexico.- Before the high temperatures that are registered in Mazatlan, The threat of heat stroke is growing and preventive measures must be taken to avoid this pathology, recommended Carlos Leonel Verdugo Hernández, director of the Mazatlán General Hospital. So far there have been no cases, but the risk is imminent, said the doctor.

The director of Municipal Health Services, Endy Ramos Aragón, stressed that this disorder It is caused by excess heat in the body.usually as a consequence of prolonged exposure to high temperatures or of physical exertion in high temperatures.

Hence the importance of taking precautions, especially in the case of children. In schools, sports activities must take place in covered areas or under the shade of a tree.

Soccer games at noon are a threat to minors. They are exposed to the strong rays of the sun for several minutes. In addition, there is a physical effort and this could cause sunstroke or heat stroke in children, explained Verdugo.

Recommendation

Heat exhaustion can be a pre-heat condition. If there is excessive sweating, in babies the skin can be very irritated. In children and adults, pale skin and a feeling of suffocating heat.

Muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, headache, dizziness and fainting should immediately lead the person to receive medical attention, since they can die from heat stroke, the health official added.

While being transferred to the medical unit, the person should be moved to a cool, ventilated place, if possible with air conditioning, and doused with cool water.

To avoid all this, it is better not to expose children or anyone to high temperatures at this time of year.