The Colombian U-20 team has its sights set on what will be the world Cup that will be held this year, the tricolor team will have a period of preparation in the coming weeks under the orders of the coach Hector Cardenas.

Through their social networks, the Colombian Football Federation published the list of 23 players summoned to the microcycle that will take place from this April 17 to the next 24 of the same month; The summons will be at the FCF sports headquarters in Bogotá.

“They are the ones chosen by Héctor Cárdenas for the preparation microcycle that will take place in Bogotá from April 17 to 24 with a view to the FIFA World Cup,” the FCF shared on its social networks.

Surprises in the call

The teacher Hector Cardenas is finalizing the details of the preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup which will take place next May in Argentina, the DT decided to call 18 players from the local sphere and the remaining 5 from international soccer.

Among the surprises is the captain’s call Gustavo Gate, who must travel from Nuremberg, Germany to join the concentration in the capital of the country..

Hector Cardenas, DT of Colombia.

Similar case to Austin Tantón, Fernando Antonio, Andrés Castilla and Eduardo Quintero, who will have to pack their suitcases from Europe, Mexico and the United States to respond to Cárdenas’s call.

In addition, in the list of 23 summoned, the presence of Samuel Asprilla and Nicolás Arevalo from Millonarios and Juan Pablo Torres, from Atlético Nacional, footballers who will join a call-up from the Colombia U-20 Team for the first time.

List of summoned to the Sub-20 Selection

• Alexis Castillo Manyoma – Cortuluá Football Club

• Cristian Daniel Santander – Barranquilla FC

• Daniel Estebán Pedrozo Martínez – Real Cartagena FC

• Devan Austin Tanton Pedraza Fulham – FC (GBR)

• Fernando Antonio Álvarez – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)

• Gustavo Adolfo Puerta Molano – 1.FC Nuremberg (DEU)

• Jan Frank Lucumí González – Club Boca Juniors Cali

• Jhon Jaider Vélez Carey – Junior Sports Club

• Jhojan Camilo Torres Guaza – Independent Santa Fe

• Jhon Anderson Lerma Longa – Club Deportivo Atlético Huila

• Jhonatan Restrepo Álvarez – Leones Football Club

• Jorge Leguin Cabezas Hurtado – Independent Medellin.

• Joseph Nicolás Arévalo Chaparro – Millonarios FC

• Juan Andrés Castilla Lozano – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)

• Juan Diego Castillo Reyes – CEIF Fortress

• Juan Pablo Torres Patiño – National Athletic

• Julián Andrés Palacios Isaza – Envigado Football Club

• Kevin Andres Mantilla Camargo – Independent Santa Fe

• Luis Ángel Díaz Cuesta – Envigado – Football Club

• Luis Eduardo Quintero Hernandez – Villareal CF (ESP)

• Luis Miguel Angulo Sevillano – Alianza Petrolera FC

• Neider Steven Ospina Flórez – Llaneros FC

• Samuel David Asprilla Gallego – Millionaires FC

