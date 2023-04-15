The president of Brescia, interviewed by the Report program, made some shocking statements that will inevitably shake Italian football

Massimo Cellinopresident of the Bresciamade some shocking statements to the show Reports which, in recent weeks, has been carrying out a new investigation into the Football League. Here is what, of his words, has been highlighted by CalcioNapoli1926.it.

Cellino: “As president, I burned an iron can with false guarantees!” — Below are the statements of Massimo Cellino in a widespread anticipation a Radio Radio Sport: “I was trying to keep the shack standing, it was collapsing. I started cleaning up all the crap that was in there, I didn’t know where to start. We were 6-7 presidents, always meeting in League, to try to organize the championship. I had a container with all the dossiers: who was registered with a false surety, who unloaded the transport as personal income tax … we went to the square below, there was an iron bin: we threw everything in and let it burn with trichlorethylene. Finance came back and didn’t find a c****. And I wasn’t even there…”.

Furthermore, Ranucci announced that in the next episode of Reportbroadcast on Monday 17 April, we will return to talk about Calciopoli. Here are his statements: “We will dedicate an episode to Calciopoli starting from a flash drive that Luciano Moggi gave us. She had given it to Andrea Lambshe also gave it to one of our correspondents and I must say that there are some very interesting interceptions that give a reading of what was Calciopoli, but they also make us understand something more. What clearly emerges is that there was a will of a transition from a sort of First Republic of football to a Second Republic. And the protagonists we interviewed speak to us of meetings aimed at this transfer of power, of an entrepreneurial political agreement for, in some way, undermine Moggi’s power, create another one or in any case give space to other powers that already existed“.

