The Spanish women’s team has made history by proclaiming itself world champion and adding its first star. The team led by Jorge Vilda beat England 1-0 thanks to Olga Carmona’s goal after half an hour of play.
Once the match was over and with the world champion medal just hung up, Teresa Abelleira spoke to the media, including María Victoria Poli, special envoy for 90min Brazil in the World Cup.
“It’s no coincidence, we’ve worked a lot, the 23 of us were super connected in every World Cup game, always with a little step above knowing that we had to win every duel and give everything for ourselves, for all the people who love us” .
“It is inexplicable (being world champion). It is something that I cannot explain to you, an immense joy and super happy.”
“If I had to hit the crossbar (England’s shot) it’s for a reason and now we already have the medal.”
“We had it very studied and worked very hard, we knew that it could happen and that if we were well we would cancel out the English”.
“In the end we had to win all the duels, be stronger than them in everything and I think we have done it.”
“How is it going to be (the dressing room)? We are world champions, we are all super happy. We all row, we all add up and that is why today we are champions.”
They hugged the coach: “Yes, we are super happy and everything is fine.”
“I have been saying that it is the most beautiful thing that I take with me, knowing that now many girls see us on the screens and will dream of being there one day. And that we are also here today thanks to all those women who started, fighters, who Nobody believed in them, nobody trusted that a woman could play soccer. They put up a thousand barriers for us, they broke them and we will continue breaking barriers thanks to them, for us and for those that will come”.
“Spain is here to stay, if they trust us they can do great things and Spanish women’s football can do great things.”
“The truth is that I have very good memories (South Africa 2010). I remember seeing Iniesta’s goal at home, going out to sing it and today at the end we just did exactly the same”.
“I still can’t believe it, it’s inexplicable. I’m proud of myself, of my teammates and of making the people who love us a little happier.”
