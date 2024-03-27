The former US president, Donald Trump, who less than fifteen days ago had reported that could not pay a bail of 465 million dollars imposed for tax fraud in New York, is now considered one of the 400 richest people in the worldaccording to the real-time tracker of Forbes.

Trump's current fortune was reported by the finance and business magazine, Forbes. According to the media, the magnate's assets rose more than 5 billion dollars last Tuesday, March 26, after the shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rose 16.10%.

It should be noted that the company operates on a platform Social Truth, the former president's social network, which began trading on the Wall Street stock market this week, which skyrocketed its shares by 54%. According to the aforementioned media, the price of each share was 70 dollars, which gave it a market value of about 9.5 billion dollars.

In accordance with The Wall Street Journal, the high price made Trump's stake in the company, which was equivalent to 60% (79 million), now worth about $5.5 billion. According to Forbesthis meant that the net worth of the new Republican candidate for the United States presidential elections in 2024 reached, around 11:30 in the morning (Eastern time) on Tuesday, at 7.3 billion.

It must be remembered that the fortune of this magnate, which was accumulated in real estate, tourist properties and in cash, has been decreasing over the years, so much so that he had to declare a financial crisis due to the amounts pending with justice that reached the more than 540 million dollars in legal rulings from two court battles in New York State.

These new gains mean a change of direction in your situation. However, Trump is prohibited from selling these shares or leaving them as collateral on loans due to lockdown restrictions, so it remains to be seen. where you can use the wealth that, until now, remains on paper.

Likewise, the medium cnn He recalled, in contrast, that Trump's social network had generated only 3.4 million in income and 49 million in losses during the first months of 2023. Experts cited in the newspaper explained that it is possible that the shares will go down again.

“I am reasonably confident that the share price will eventually fall to US$2 per share and could even fall below that figure if the company spends all the money it obtained from the merger,” said Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida in dialogue with the media.

The risks also include reputation of the company due to the legal problems that remain open with Trump, taking into account that his next trial will begin on April 15 for 34 crimes related to irregular payments to a porn actress in 2016.

