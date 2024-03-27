The 194 member countries of the World Health Organization (WHO) have been working for two years on a new international pandemic preparedness and response agreement.

The following are the key factors at play in the final week of negotiations:

Why do countries want an agreement?

The covid-19 pandemic It showed how ill-prepared the world was to face a crisis like that, which in general was addressed with national criteria.

Serious deficiencies at the national and global levels affected a timely and effective response.

The current International Health Regulations were considered insufficient in that crisis.

The director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuswho in 2018 warned that the world was not prepared for a pandemic, wants to end the cycle of negligence and panic in the face of health crises.

Hoarding of vaccines, lack of protective equipment (PPE), exposed and exhausted health workers, and rich countries that boasted of charity by sending the poorest their medicines about to expire, were some of the deficiencies exposed by the last pandemic. .

For this reason, countries decided in December 2021 to adopt binding commitments to prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics.

Inaugural speech by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Photo:WHO Share

What does the draft say?

The current draft, which is far from final, has been reduced and revised from its previous versions.

Negotiators work on the basis that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

The text attempts to deal with the serious inequalities that blocked access to vaccines, oxygen, PPE, tests and treatments.

It also seeks to ensure that samples of pathogens with pandemic potential are shared early, safely and transparently.

It contains sections on surveillance, the resilience of health systems, health workers, research and development, regional production, technology and knowledge transfer.

It also addresses access to benefits, supply chains, government purchasing and distribution, as well as sustainable financing.

Why is it stuck?

Equality and balance in obligations.

The legal director of the WHO, Steve Solomonadmitted that “it will not be easy to find common ground” in the remaining time.

“The good news is that the key principles have been agreed: principles on fairness, impartiality, solidarity, transparency and accountability,” he said.

He said the remaining points are how best to prevent a pandemic, sharing information, medicines and vaccines, a secure supply chain, building global capacity to manufacture those products and sustainable financing of that work.

What do the great actors want?

America's top negotiator Pamela Hamamotosaid that the intellectual property exemption plans have no chance of reaching consensus.

The European Union says prevention and preparedness have been “significantly watered down” in the latest draft.

The United Kingdom feels that progress has been lost and that the new draft is a step backwards.

“In our opinion there is no credible plan to conclude this negotiation,” said British ambassador Simon Manley.

Switzerland, home to large pharmaceutical industries, “is not prepared to accept the text in its current state,” and opposes relaxation in terms of surveillance and immediate exchange of information on pathogens.

China, where the covid-19wants the treaty to firmly oppose the “stigmatization” of countries affected by pandemics.

Russia considers the prospect of sanctions in the health sector inadmissible.

Vaccination file photo. Photo:Jaiver Nieto Álvarez / ETCE Share

What do small countries want?

Bangladesh, representing the 31 countries in the equity group, said public health must come before commercial interests.

It also considers that the current text does not provide sufficient legal certainty regarding timely access to health products and that it is “very weak” in access to pathogens and the exchange of benefits.

India, on behalf of South Asia, feels that without financial and technological support “it will be impossible to achieve the heavy obligations imposed in the negotiated text, especially for developing countries.”

Some 48 African countries demand concrete results regarding a sustainable financing mechanism.

South Africa defends the sovereign right of countries to “control access to their genetic resources” and samples, and wants the removal of barriers to the transfer of technology and knowledge.