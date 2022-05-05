However, the US National Security Council described as “irresponsible” reports that the United States is helping Ukraine kill Russian generals.

“The United States is providing battlefield intelligence to help Ukrainians defend their country,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrian Watson told AFP in an email. “We are not providing intelligence with the intent of killing Russian generals.”

And the New York newspaper had quoted unnamed American intelligence sources that intelligence information provided by Washington to the Ukrainian army allowed the latter to target a number of Russian generals near the front, noting that it resulted in the killing of about 12 Russian generals.

And the “New York Times” wrote that Washington’s intelligence efforts to help explain Ukraine closely in the battles “focused especially on determining the location and other details of the mobile headquarters of the Russian army, which is constantly on the move,” according to AFP.

Officially, the Pentagon said last Monday that Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov visited the front in the Donbass region last week, which lasted for “days”, which suggests that senior Russian military officials are approaching the battles.

While rumors spread that Gerasimov had been wounded at the front, the Pentagon did not confirm those rumors.

It is worth noting that Ukraine has announced several times the killing of Russian generals in the field since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

US assistance to Ukraine in intelligence that Washington does not disclose adds to the billions of dollars in military equipment that has been delivered to the Ukrainian army, including anti-tank weapons, ammunition, heavy artillery, helicopters, and drones.

“We want to see Russia so weak that it can’t do things like invade Ukraine,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on April 25.