US President Joe Biden said yesterday that the United States is working for peace that guarantees the establishment of two Israeli states and a state for the Palestinians.

Biden added, “Washington is working for peace and for the return of hostages from Gaza to their homes.”

Yesterday, the US State Department spokesman said that the United States is actively seeking to establish an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel and is “exploring options with partners in the region.” The spokesman, Matthew Miller, refused to give details about the ministry’s internal efforts on this issue, but he said in a press conference: These efforts are among the goals of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Miller said: “We actively seek to establish an independent Palestinian state with real security guarantees for Israel; Because we believe this is the best way to achieve lasting peace and security for Israel, the Palestinians and the region.”

He continued, “There are a number of methods that you can follow to achieve this. There are a number of sequences of events that you can implement to achieve this goal. We are examining a wide range of options and discussing them with partners in the region as well as other partners within the American administration.”

Axios reported earlier that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken asked the State Department to conduct a review and present political options regarding possible American and international recognition of the Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.

In this context, the White House said yesterday that the United States is seeking to reach an extended truce in the Gaza Strip, longer than the one that was implemented last November.

John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, added that the talks for a truce are constructive, and that the goal of the extended truce is to release the largest possible number of hostages.