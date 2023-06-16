A State Department spokesperson said, “Victims and human rights groups have credibly accused RSF soldiers and allied armed groups of rape and other forms of conflict-related sexual violence.”

“Today’s atrocities in West Darfur and elsewhere are an ominous reminder of the horrific events that led the United States to determine in 2004 that genocide had been committed in Darfur,” he added.“.

On the other hand, the United Nations humanitarian affairs official, Martin Griffiths, considered that the Darfur region, whose population is living in a “nightmare” because of the war in Sudan, which has entered its third month, is heading towards a new “humanitarian catastrophe” that the world must prevent..

Griffiths said in a statement that the “Darfur region is rapidly heading towards a humanitarian catastrophe. The world cannot allow this to happen. Not again.”“.

At the beginning of the third millennium, this region witnessed a war that left about 300,000 people dead and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee..

“As the conflict in Sudan enters its third month, the humanitarian situation across the country continues to deteriorate,” Griffiths added, referring to the 1.7 million displaced and half a million refugees, the looting of humanitarian aid stocks, and hundreds of deaths due to battles between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces. It is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

But I am particularly concerned about the situation in Darfur, where the population is living a nightmare: infants dying in hospitals where they receive treatment, children and mothers suffering from serious malnutrition, refugee camps being burned, girls raped, and schools closed.…”.

Griffiths also said that “sectarian violence is spreading, threatening to reignite the ethnic tensions that fueled the bloody conflict twenty years ago.”“.

He believed that “the information related to the ethnic killings of hundreds of people in the besieged city of El Geneina (West Darfur), although unconfirmed, should alone spur the world to action.”“.