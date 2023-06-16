Rayados de Monterrey continues to prepare what will be the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where they will seek revenge, after being leaders in the Clausura and losing in the semifinal against their staunch rival.
As we have announced in 90min, the club’s sports director, José Antonio Noriega, has the firm intention of being able to hire the Brazilian striker Lucas MouraHowever, if it does not materialize, they have a plan B.
According to the first reports, if the signing of Moura does not prosper or if he falls at the last moment, they will go on the charge for Manuel Lanzini.
The Argentine soccer player plays in the Premier League with the West Ham Unitedwhere he is one of the main ones for the British coach David Moyes.
And the idea is not unreasonable, since the Argentine ends his contract with the Hammers on June 30, so, if there are no renewal plans, he would be remaining as a free agent to negotiate with the club of his choice.
On the other hand, and with information from the specialized transfer portal, transfer marktthe letter of Manuel Lanzini in the leg market is 8 million euros.
At 30 years old, Lanzini has played for clubs such as River Plate, Fluminense, AL-Jazira and currently with West Ham United, a team where he has played a total of 226 games, scoring 32 goals and contributing 28 assists. Undoubtedly, an interesting bet for the team led by Fernando Ortíz.
