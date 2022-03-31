Washington (agencies)

The US administration announced the imposition of new sanctions on the technology sector in Russia. The Treasury Department said that it targets 21 entities and 13 individuals, most notably the joint-stock company Micron, which is responsible for exporting more than 50 percent of Russian microelectronics, the AON-I-i-Victor company, which specializes in software and communications technology, and T-Tech. Platforms” working in the computing equipment sector, in addition to the Molecular Electronics Research Institute (MERI), which does work for the government. The sanctions also targeted the Moscow-based OOO Cernia Engineering Company, in addition to the names of a group of people working for Cernia. All assets in the United States of the targeted persons and companies have been frozen. “We will continue to target Vladimir Putin’s war machine in every way until this pointless war is over,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

On the other hand, Britain announced sanctions against 14 entities and individuals in Russia, including government media organizations operating the “Russia Today” channel, “Sputnik” and some prominent figures in the Russian Radio and Television Corporation, and Novosti-TV, under the pretext of broadcasting misleading news. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was necessary for Australia to impose new and more severe sanctions on Russia.