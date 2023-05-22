US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said statement It may not be used This sacred space for political purposes, calling on all parties to respect its sanctity.

He added, “We reaffirm the firm American position in support of the historical status quo in the holy places in Jerusalem, and we affirm Jordan’s special role as custodian of the Islamic holy places in Jerusalem.”

In the same statement, the Foreign Ministry also expressed its concern about a decision issued by the Israeli government that allows Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh settlement in the northern West Bank, andwhich, according to Israeli law, were built illegally on private Palestinian land.

The statement added that the move is inconsistent with the written Israeli commitments of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to the George Bush administration in 2004 and the current Israeli government’s commitments to the Joe Biden administration. Increasing settlements in the West Bank is an obstacle to achieving the two-state solution.

On Sunday morning, Itamar bin Gvir stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that his entry into the area was “completely legitimate,” while expressing his happiness at entering Al-Aqsa land.

And Ben Ghafir had previously stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard last January, with heavy security, which sparked a wide international wave of condemnation.