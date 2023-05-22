Voenkor Kotenok announced the defeat of the location of the battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Kraken” in Kharkov

In Kharkiv, a blow was struck on the location of the battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Kraken”, about this in TelegramThe war correspondent Yuri Kotenok told the channel.

It became known that several people were killed, the losses of Ukrainian servicemen are being specified.

Information confirmed Telegramchannel “Rybar”. The publication notes that the Kraken battalion “flew in the head.” Details are not provided at this time.

Military expert Boris Rozhin Telegram reported that strikes were carried out in the Kharkiv region, as well as in Odessa, Ukrainian air defense systems (air defense) worked in the city.

Earlier it was reported that explosions thundered in the Ukrainian city of Odessa against the backdrop of an air raid alert announced earlier in the region. Prior to that, it became known that two explosions occurred in Kharkov. The head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, announced a possible missile strike. According to him, one rocket could hit the ground.