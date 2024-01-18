Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The United States of America confirmed that achieving peace in Libya depends on national reconciliation between the various parties, while Libyan sources indicated to Al-Ittihad that Western countries are exerting pressure on the various parties in Libya to agree on ways to activate election laws.

The United States Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, stressed that achieving national reconciliation in Libya is necessary to achieve sustainable peace in the country, and that Washington looks forward to supporting this vital aspect of the political process.

Richard Norland added that the United States looks forward to working with the Libyan Presidential Council and the African Union to support this vital aspect of the political process.

Many Western countries are putting pressure on the political and military parties in Libya to deal positively with the UN initiative to agree on ways to activate election laws and complete electoral elections, whether parliamentary or presidential, as soon as possible, according to what Libyan sources confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The Libyan sources indicated that there is a fear among Arab and Western circles about the return of political polarization and the return of fighting among Libyans if the political impasse continues, explaining that the UN envoy Abdullah Batili is pushing towards achieving national reconciliation and activating the political and military tracks in the country.

On the other hand, the United Nations is seeking to organize a “five-party meeting” between the Libyan political and military actors, and to propose other alternatives, namely forming a high-level committee that includes all Libyan components, to consult on ways to get out of the current political crisis.

The head of the Department of Political Science at the Libyan University of Derna, Youssef Al-Farsi, confirmed in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the UN envoy is seeking to organize preparatory meetings at the end of this month to push towards holding the “five-party meeting,” indicating that there is no option to address the political impasse except through dialogue between all parties. Main, explaining that the UN mission seeks to form a high-level committee that includes all components to address the political impasse in the country.

In addition, the British Ambassador to Libya, Martin Longden, stressed the necessity of cooperation with the international community to resolve the Libyan file in order to preserve the unity of Libya and ensure its stability.

This came during a meeting yesterday with the representative of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, with the British ambassador to Libya, according to the media office of the Presidential Council.

The British ambassador stressed his country's government's support for the efforts of the Presidential Council that aim to achieve stability in Libya by discussing the latest developments in the situation at various levels, and working with the Presidential Council to end the political impasse.

Al-Koni stressed the need for the international community to play its role in achieving the aspirations of the Libyan people by ending the transitional stages and holding fair elections whose results are satisfactory to all parties, leading to the election of a president who will lead the country to safety.

He pointed out the necessity of supporting Libya in securing its southern borders, and giving it the logistical capabilities that qualify the border guards to carry out the tasks assigned to them.

The meeting touched on the situation in neighboring countries that are experiencing instability, and its repercussions on the situation in the regions of southern Libya, which have become a scene for smuggling operations, illegal immigration, and organized crime.