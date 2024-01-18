Dina Mahmoud (London)

In the first weeks of this year, it is feared that the hunger crisis in Africa will reach unprecedented levels, affecting more than 300 million people across the continent, while experts have warned that this part of the world may be on the verge of facing “catastrophic scenarios.” , regarding acute food insecurity.

Among these scenarios, according to officials at the World Food Program working in West Africa, many people on the continent will be forced to skip a number of daily meals and make do with less nutritious options, as their financial capabilities diminish, which may push them into a “vicious cycle of hunger and malnutrition.” ». Officials attribute this impending crisis to the continued rise in food prices worldwide, as well as the consequences of climate change and its effects on the situation on the continent, along with the continuation of conflicts in many parts of it, most notably the Sahel region. In the “African Sahel”, which has witnessed continuing conflicts and unrest for decades, forcing millions there, including farmers, to flee their homes, the population’s ability to obtain nutritious foods is declining, which particularly affects the most vulnerable societal groups, especially women and children.

The continuation of the Ukrainian crisis for nearly two years, and the resulting reduction in grain imports, continues to affect global wheat supplies to African countries, contributing to the current rise in the bill for their imported foodstuffs.

At the same time, international relief and humanitarian agencies, dispersed among many crises around the world, do not have sufficient funding to deal with a hunger crisis, the number of Africans affected by it is expected to increase this year by 50 million people, an increase that, if achieved, will be The largest of its kind in one year on the continent.

According to experts who spoke to the Tech in Africa website, agricultural productivity in many African countries is exposed to serious threats, due to the ongoing unrest in their lands, in addition to the effects of catastrophic floods and drought waves that strike various countries on the continent, as one of the consequences of climate change. While independent estimates indicate that the price paid by Africa due to the global climate crisis far exceeds the extent of its contribution to its occurrence, experts warn that seeking to confront the problem of food insecurity on this continent, through the expansion of traditional agriculture, could lead to exacerbation of the damage. environment, increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Experts point out that this confirms the necessity of working to achieve food security in Africa, by carrying out a complete reform of the food system there and making it more sustainable, which may contribute to curbing the hunger crisis, which led, in some periods last year, to a death being recorded. Every 36 seconds, in countries like Somalia and Kenya.