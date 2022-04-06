Now in post-production, the recent Malaga Film Festival has presented in its ‘5 minutes of cinema’ section, ‘Are you coming or am I going?’, a co-production between Spain and the Dominican Republic that is the debut feature film by Jaime Botella, a veteran director of series such as ‘Tierra de lobos’ or ‘Doctor Mateo’, although its true creator is the Canarian actress, screenwriter, producer and businesswoman Davi de Vega.

The film was starred by a vast cast including Davi Vega, Jesús Olmedo, Kira Miró, Jorge Perugorría, Christian Meier, Pastora Vega, Jorge Sanz, Charytin Goico, Boré Buika, Sara Rivero, Santi Marín, Salva Reina, José Guillermo Cortines, Alejandra Alemany, Alejandro Gibeli or Jesús Lemes. It is a romantic comedy with a script by Dani Vega herself that portrays the sentimental and sexual experiences of Diana, her family and her friends. She is a sexologist who treats sexual problems. All the characters go through her consultation. The humor is combined with the different sexual situations that each one has and that are more common than they seem; without forgetting the search for love and motherhood at 40. A plot of entanglements where many will feel identified; where family, friends and lovers will give much to talk about, where humor is combined with the problems, fetishes and paraphilias that each of the characters have.

The film has been shot in the Dominican Republic. Davi Vega chose the country to shoot his first feature film driven by his passion for Santo Domingo: «It is no longer the land, it is no longer the people, it is no longer the culture… It is all of this added to the opportunities, advancement and awareness of the entrepreneurs of this country who are undoubtedly an example for other countries to follow».

Davi Vega, who in addition to being an actress is a musician and businesswoman, decided to settle there since he comments: «I feel great admiration and gratitude for supporting Dominican cinema to continue growing; betting on gravitating films where a woman is in charge. That we have the same opportunities as men in a world like cinema; where more and more, we are more women producers, screenwriters, directors… giving us the opportunity to also be leaders in this industry». It is the wish of the screenwriter, producer, actress and businesswoman that the film be released before the end of 2022.