Dubai (Union)

The Federation of Body Building and Physical Fitness organized a technical tour, during which it inspected the gyms in which sports are practiced under its umbrella, with the aim of examining the capabilities of those halls, ensuring their conformity with international specifications, and providing technical support for their development, so that they conform to internationally approved specifications to allow correct sports practice, based on On the directives of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Body Building and Physical Fitness Federation, and in accordance with the statute of the federation and the plan approved by the Technical Committee and the directives of the General Sports Authority.

Muhammad Abdul Rahim Al-Marri, Secretary-General of the Federation, said: “Administrative mechanisms will be discussed for approval for the future in cooperation with various authorities in the country, so that the gymnasium is not specified until after it has received the approval of the Federation of Body Building and Physical Fitness from a technical point of view as it is a hall suitable for practicing sports, indicating that athletes They need good infrastructure, adequate ventilation, and qualified trainers who can provide sports assistance and advice.

Muhammad Shaheen Al Hosani, a member of the Board of Directors of the Federation and Chairman of the Technical Committee, confirmed that gyms have been started in the Emirate of Fujairah and the city of Al Dhafra, and all gyms will be inspected successively. A degree of acceptance was given to it, while some remarks were directed to other halls for modification.

Al Hosani revealed that the good infrastructure is coupled with the availability of proper training conditions, which contributes to increasing its role in developing the sports of bodybuilding and physical fitness.

He said: “The work of the technical committee in charge of visits and providing technical support for the halls will continue until the completion of its mission, and it will be at its beginning more technically supportive than licensing, with a focus on working for the development of our sport, indicating that according to the directions of the federation’s board of directors there will be in the near future.” Classification of gyms according to the official regulations.